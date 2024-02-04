Festival fans raise $48,000 for Lifeline

Festival fans have once again delivered for a local, life saving charity.
Thousands of fans attending the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival have raised more than $48,000 for Lifeline New England North West, Toyota Australia's official festival charity partner.
The money came from the sale of the iconic Stetson-style hats, for $2 each, and limited-edition pins for $5, that were available to purchase across the 10 days of the festival.
It's the second year that Lifeline has benefited from being the festival's charity partner, after coming on board in 2023.
Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo, said it was an incredible effort for "such an important local cause".
"Once again, the festival goers at the Tamworth Country Music Festival for 2024 have proven that every donation counts, especially towards such an essential service like Lifeline," Mr Naidoo said.
"Through the generous donations at the Toyota Zone, Lifeline New England North West is able to expand its services within the local community of Tamworth.
"It is a great source of pride for us at Toyota Australia to be involved in such a vital service like Lifeline, and it is an honour to offer support to the scale that we have done during the two-year partnership."
Last year's hat and pin sales raised more than $50,000, with profits put towards creating a temporary crisis support centre to house workers on Peel Street in Tamworth, while the Lifeline New England permanent headquarters continue to be built on Country Road.
Lifeline New England North West's General Manager, Michael Were, said it's been an exciting opportunity to come back to Tamworth as the charity partner for a second year.
"Every dollar raised from the hats and pins will help us answer a call from someone needing help in a crisis, with funds especially directed towards training crisis support workers in the region," Mr Were said.
"Since last year, with the opening of our Peel Street temporary crisis centre, we have been able to focus on training local crisis supporters to answer calls from Tamworth residents as well as those needing help across Australia.
"We would not have been given this opportunity if it weren't for Tamworth Country Music Festival or the Toyota Partnership, and we hope to continue to build our presence in Tamworth and help as many local residents as possible."
Lifeline Australia is a free crisis support service across Australia, contactable at 13 11 14. The service offers support to those struggling via phone, text, video chat and face-to-face counselling, as well as education and training around mental health.
The 53rd Toyota Country Music Festival will be held from Friday, January 17 to Sunday, January 26, 2025.
