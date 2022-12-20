The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth to get Lifeline crisis support centre with country music festival help

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Country Music Festival manager Barry Harley and Lifeline Northern NSW general manager Michael Were. Picture by Peter Hardin

A HUB for volunteers answering calls from those in distress will find a home in Tamworth, thanks to the country music festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.