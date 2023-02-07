The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Country Music Festival straw hats raise $50,000 for Lifeline

By Newsroom
February 8 2023 - 7:30am
Fabio and Dianne Paoletti were the first festivalgoers to snag themselves a Toyota straw hat. Picture by Tess Kelly

Festival goers attending this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival have raised an incredible $50,123.22 for Lifeline, Toyota Australia's 2023 festival charity partner.

