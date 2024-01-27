Parade of country music stars brings out droves of eager fans

It didn't matter that it was already more than 30 degrees in the shade, the return of one of the most popular events during the Tamworth Country Music Festival has seen fans line the street in droves.
The 2024 Country Music Parade might have had a shortened format, but it was no less popular with fans keen to see their favourite stars up close and in person on Saturday morning.
More than 50 musicians participated in the parade.
Among the artists who took to the street were Amber Lawrence, TCMF 2024 Ambassador Max Jackson, Troy Cassar-Daley, rising star James Johnston, Luke O'Shea, Tamworth's own Lane Pittman and Graeme Connors.
Toyota Country Music Festival, Tamworth Manager, Barry Harley said it was great to see the community come together to celebrate what has so far been a fantastic 52nd Toyota Country Music Festival.
"The original cavalcade was always a very popular event, so to see the fans and the community return to Tamworth's streets for a colourful celebration of Australian country music was a heartwarming moment," he said.
Tamworth Regional Council Coordinator Events and Operations, Michaela Stevens said in addition to artists and musicians, there was a great mix of unique and exciting entries created for the parade.
"The theme for this year's parade was Australian, Country, Music, and entrants were encouraged to include colourful costumes, banners, flag and props in their entry to make it exciting and visually appealing," she said.
"We had over 60 entries this year, with a mix of walking groups, vintage vehicles, utes, convertibles and a Unimog, which is an extreme off - road vehicle used by the State Emergency Service and we had judges positioned along the parade route to choose the best entries."
Tamworth City Dance Academy was named Best Dance or Entertainment Group, the PCYC won the Best Commercial Organisation or Business section, the Kids Foundation was named Best Sporting Group. Tamworth Pride was named Best Community Group and the Australian Air League was named Best Marching Band.
