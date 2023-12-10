Man jailed after bashing, and beating woman with metal pole in 'senseless' act

A MAN has been jailed after he repeatedly bashed a woman, beat her with a metal pole, and called her a "piece of s***".
Adam Wayne Newton appeared via video link from custody for his sentencing in Tamworth District Court after he seriously injured a woman inside her West Tamworth home.
The court heard Newton, who was aged 23 at the time of the violent attacks, left his victim with swollen eyelids; fractures; and bruising to her face, chest, knees and back after three separate incidents during October, 2022.
"Domestic violence offences are abhorrent, courts see too many of them," Judge Andrew Coleman said while handing down his sentencing remarks.
He said Newton's "senseless" and "cowardly" acts had impacted the woman both physically and mentally.
The court heard one of the attacks had started out as an argument between Newton and the woman, but escalated once Newton, now aged 24, became violent.
During the attack, Newton closed a door and told the woman it was to stop another person in the house seeing her "get killed", repeatedly punched her, and told the woman it was her "fault".
The woman managed to free herself and ran to a friend's house where she called the police.
Newton was arrested, and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
The court heard before the victim reported the attacks she had been lying to other people about noticeable bruising and injuries to try and cover up the violence.
Judge Coleman told the court the woman was "brave" to report the attacks.
"I do not underestimate the courage it took to do so," he said.
Judge Coleman said he found Newton's moral culpability had been reduced due to health problems and substance addiction.
The court heard he had been introduced to drugs and violence at a young age, and in his teenage years was regularly smoking methylamphetamine, cannabis and heroin.
Judge Coleman said there was a material and causal link between his substance and health issues, and the offending.
He said it would be "too simplistic" to ignore the obvious link.
The court heard Newton had completed schooling to Year 11, but had struggled to maintain long-term employment in his adult years.
Newton also expressed remorse for his offending to a health professional, but this was limited to the single acts of violence, and mainly self-focused, Judge Coleman said.
Judge Coleman convicted Newton of domestic violence-related reckless grievous bodily harm, and sentenced him to three years behind bars.
Two counts of domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm were also taken into account during sentencing.
Judge Coleman said Newton's risk of reoffending, and chances of rehabilitation were dependent on him seeking treatment for his substance abuse and health problems.
"There needs to be a start, and only the offender can choose to do that," Judge Coleman said.
He made a recommendation that when Newton is released from custody he enter a residential or inpatient rehabilitation program.
Newton's prison sentence was backdated to October 31, 2022, to take into account time already served.
Judge Coleman set a non-parole period of one year and 10 months, meaning Newton will first be eligible for release on August 30, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.