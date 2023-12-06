Man's case in court after alleged hit-and-run seriously injures woman

A TAMWORTH man has been charged, accused of seriously injuring a woman in a hit-and-run more than 18 months ago.
Anthony John Green was excused from appearing when his matter was mentioned in Tamworth Local Court this week.
The 53-year-old is accused of failing to stop and assist after a vehicle impact occasioned grievous bodily harm (GBH) to a woman just after midnight on March 18, 2022.
It's alleged the South Tamworth man was behind the wheel of a car that struck the woman, and failed to stop and give assistance after the collision, in Nowendoc.
Police will allege the 53-year-old "ought to have reasonably known" the vehicle had hit and injured the woman. It's the police case the accused and the alleged victim are known to one another.
Green is also charged with one count of domestic violence-related reckless GBH to the woman.
According to court documents, Green was arrested and charged on October 31, 2023, more than 18 months after the alleged hit-and-run took place.
He has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had elected to take on the case, which could see it head to trial or sentence in the district court.
The matter was adjourned until February, 2024, for a brief of evidence to be compiled.
Green's Legal Aid defence solicitor Joseph Harding asked for the 53-year-old to be excused from appearing in court on the next date if he is legally represented.
Magistrate Julie Soars granted the request and continued Green's bail.
