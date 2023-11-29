The Northern Daily Leader
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man behind bars after sending 'relentless' text messages to woman

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Rampling was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Stephen Rampling was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A MAN accused of sending "relentless" text messages to a person he was ordered not to contact has been refused bail in a Tamworth court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.