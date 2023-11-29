Man behind bars after sending 'relentless' text messages to woman

A MAN accused of sending "relentless" text messages to a person he was ordered not to contact has been refused bail in a Tamworth court.
Stephen Rampling appeared in the dock in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to eight counts of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
The court heard the 46-year-old is also facing two separate charges of contravening an AVO, one of which he was on bail for at the time of the fresh offending.
"He simply will not comply," police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court.
"Bail hasn't worked, final AVOs haven't worked."
She said Rampling had sent "relentless" text messages to a woman who had replied asking him to stop contacting her.
The 46-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro made an application for bail and offered up a number of strict conditions.
She said Rampling would agree to delete all contact information for the protected person, and accept a referral for alcohol counselling if he was released from custody.
"He instructs me he can't remember her [phone] number by heart," Ms Munro said.
She said none of the text messages he had sent were "threatening", and deleting the protected persons details would remove the "temptation" to contact her.
"He's aware people get jailed for repeated breaches, and he's heading in that direction," Ms Munro said.
Sergeant Thom said the prosecution were opposed to releasing Rampling back into the community.
Magistrate Julie Soars said she was "concerned" Rampling had committed further offences while on bail.
"I can't be satisfied any bail conditions at this stage are going to reduce the risk of future offending," she said.
"He is bail refused."
Ms Munro asked for the matter to be adjourned to negotiate and make representations with the police about the facts of the case.
The matter will return to court in December.
