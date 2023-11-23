How you can help council save the region's flora and fauna

Tamworth residents in the more rural areas are being encouraged to join a study to protect the region's plants and animals.
Over the coming weeks, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) will be contacting individual land owners to see if they would be open to participating in the biodiversity study.
"We need to know what biodiversity exists across the council area, and if we want to maintain or improve it, we have to know what the baseline is," Bruce Logan, Tamworth Regional Council Director of Water and Waste, said.
Biodiversity is the make up of an ecosystem and how the animals, plants, bacteria and micro-organisms interact.
The study is the next step in the council's Environmental Sustainability Strategy, which was adopted late last year.
The assessment for the study will be conducted by Armidale-based consultants Stringybark Ecological.
Mr Logan said the council will initially be looking at the endangered plants and animals within the region.
Some of the region's most endangered fauna and flora include the Tusked Frog, Lake Keepit Hakea (flower), Bell's Turtle, and Swift Parrot.
As extreme natural disasters and climate change continue to disrupt the region's ecosystems, Mr Logan said it's important to conserve the native plant and animals.
"After droughts, fires, and floods, it is important to understand what we're working with and protect the special plants, animals, and habitats within the region," Mr Logan said.
The study will be instrumental in helping TRC create biodiversity strategies to help conserve the region's native flora and fauna for future generations to enjoy.
