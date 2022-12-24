The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council adopts Environmental Sustainability Strategy and Action Plan 2022-2026 in pledge to reach net-zero

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 25 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's Parents and Friends for Climate Action member Alice Milson. Picture by Gareth Gardner

TAMWORTH'S path towards net-zero has been forged with a four year plan to guide the city towards sustainability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.