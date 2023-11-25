The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 26 November 2023
A new grant offers a chance for emerging artists to get a HeadstART

By Emma Downey
November 26 2023 - 7:00am
Owner and director of Weswal Gallery, Kate Hofman, and director of Talking Threads, Emily Honess, hae joined forces to offer emerging artists a hand. Picture Gareth Gardner
Owner and director of Weswal Gallery, Kate Hofman, and director of Talking Threads, Emily Honess, hae joined forces to offer emerging artists a hand. Picture Gareth Gardner

Artists looking for mentorship in exhibition development should take note of the HeadstART emerging artist exhibition grant.

