Opening this week is local artist and Gomeroi Yinarr, Sophie Honess' latest exhibition of textile art, Emily's Vases.
Textured and vibrant, 'Emily's Vases' is a series of tufted still life wall hangings exploring the artists sister's collection of Mid-Century West German Pottery.
The artworks are displayed alongside the vintage vessels that inspired them, giving audiences the opportunity to see the ways in which the past has informed the present during the making of this body of work.
Gallery Director Kate Hofman says "This exhibition has created an atmosphere that is playful, welcoming and nostalgic.
"Being in the gallery feels like coming home at the moment.
"Whilst the artworks may feature 'Emily's Vases', the exhibition ultimately pays homage to the artists relationship with her sister by examining and honouring a collection that is important to Emily."
A celebratory opening will be held at Weswal Gallery this Saturday 4 February at 5pm, visitors are encouraged to wear their finest vintage themed outfit for the event. All welcome.
Sophie Honess, 'Emily's Vases' will be showing at Weswal Gallery until 19 February 2023.
