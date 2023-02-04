The Northern Daily Leader
Past informs the present in a new exhibition at Tamworth's Weswal Gallery

By Newsroom
February 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Sophie Honess

Opening this week is local artist and Gomeroi Yinarr, Sophie Honess' latest exhibition of textile art, Emily's Vases.

