Friday, 17 November 2023
Tom and Andrew Ison penalised for post-race fracas at Tamworth

November 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Tom Ison has escaped suspension for his part in an incident at the November 2 Tamworth meeting.
Tamworth trainer-driver Tom Ison and his father, Andrew, have effectively escaped suspension following a Harness Racing NSW stewards inquiry into a post-race scuffle with Maitland trainer Darren Elder and his brother, Bryan jnr, at the Tamworth meeting on November 2.

