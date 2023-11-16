The Northern Daily Leadersport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL

Mike McKenzie: a man with much to be thankful for

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
November 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"We gelled straight away, and we've been married for more than 50 years now" ... Mike McKenzie. Picture supplied
"We gelled straight away, and we've been married for more than 50 years now" ... Mike McKenzie. Picture supplied

Mike McKenzie's earliest memory is a special one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help