The second season of the Northern Inland Basketball League has come to a close.
Scores of players descended on the Tamworth Sports Dome for a day of high-voltage action.
In a post on the NIBL Facebook page, Kaite Many of Gunnedah said it was "a great competition for the kids to be involved in".
"Congratulations to the committee and all the helpers, on and off the court," she said.
"All events ran like clockwork. Facilities were fantastic also. Yep the uniforms were confusing at times, but they look great!"
On the same comments thread, Belinda McCarthy also said "it was a great season", adding: "And a great opportunity for the kids to get some extra game time."
The NIBL said it would "look at all our lessons learnt and come back with another great season next year. Watch this space".
The NIBL kicked off in September 2022. It was created after 18 months of community consultation within the local area.
The aim was to provide more opportunities for locals to participate in basketball, not only as a player but also as a coach or referee.
New England has over 2,000 players across eight associations, with many children and teenagers looking for more local opportunities to participate.
