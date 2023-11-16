A Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteer has died while working to combat the Hudson Fire in the Walgett region.
The man, who has not been named, was struck by a falling tree.
Fellow RFS members performed first aid on the man until ambulance crews arrived and he was transported to a Lightning Ridge medical facility, where he died.
"This gentleman made the ultimate sacrifice. His tragic and untimely death is a solemn reminder about the dangers faced by our firefighters," RFS commissioner Rob Rogers said,
"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and firefighting colleagues at this terrible time. We are offering every assistance to his family and fellow brigade members."
The Hudson Fire is one of a number of blazes burning in the state's northern region.
It is currently classified as "being controlled" but has burnt through more than 21,000 hectares.
There were reports of properties being impacted in the Glengarry area and Building Impact Assessment Teams arrived in the area on Thursday to assess loss and damage.
Firefighters, heavy plant and waterbombing aircraft have been working across the fireground on Thursday in an effort to contain the fire.
