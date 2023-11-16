AN OVERNIGHT blaze which destroyed a house in West Tamworth has been deemed suspicious.
NSW Fire and Rescue crews from the South Tamworth station were called to Kenny drive, West Tamworth, at about 12:30am on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
Crews arrived to find a home, which was part of a duplex, fully alight.
Extra resources were called from the Tamworth station, and crews conducted a search and rescue, but no one was found inside the home.
Crews worked for about 20 minutes to control the blaze, which was quickly put out.
"It was destroyed, but the place next to it was fine," a spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue told the Leader.
They said a fire wall between the two buildings making up the duplex had kept the other house safe from the blaze.
The fire is believed to be suspicious and is under investigation by police.
It was a busy night for emergency services in Tamworth after a car ploughed into a caravan in Oxley Vale.
The Leader understands the car crashed into the caravan, which was parked outside a home, at about 9:20pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Leader there was no alcohol or injuries involved.
The driver of the vehicle was issued with a ticket for negligent driving.
