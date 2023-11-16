The Northern Daily Leader
Friday, 17 November 2023
Our History

News articles from The Northern Daily Leader's 1964 editions

By Gareth Gardner
November 17 2023 - 5:45am
(Photo caption from 1st, August, 1964) One of the most unique events in Tamworth for many years will be conducted in Peel Street this morning starting at 10.30. It will be an elephant race with Lions Club president (Mr. B. Young), the Mayor (Ald. s. J. Cole) and Tamworth's Acting Superintendent of Police (Mr. V. Woodward) competing for the honors. The race will be from the Post Office to White Street. Pictured Is Mr. Young in a "secret" trial yesterday.
The Northern Daily Leader takes a step back to 1964, showcasing a gallery of memorable headlines and photos that once dominated Tamworth's news.

