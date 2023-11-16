(Photo caption from 1st, August, 1964) One of the most unique events in Tamworth for many years will be conducted in Peel Street this morning starting at 10.30. It will be an elephant race with Lions Club president (Mr. B. Young), the Mayor (Ald. s. J. Cole) and Tamworth's Acting Superintendent of Police (Mr. V. Woodward) competing for the honors. The race will be from the Post Office to White Street. Pictured Is Mr. Young in a "secret" trial yesterday.