The Northern Daily Leader takes a step back to 1964, showcasing a gallery of memorable headlines and photos that once dominated Tamworth's news.
One such news story was an elephant race down Peel Street, courtesy of the Lions Club's fundraiser for the Police Boys Club's gymnastic equipment in which the local acting Police superintendent (Mr. V Woodward) narrowly won the race.
While the elephant race entertained the town, acknowledging today's standards concerning animal welfare is crucial.
However, along with this nostalgic event, The Northern Daily Leader's 1964 photo gallery unveils a trove of local news stories that captivated Tamworth's attention.
From community events to remarkable local achievements, this gallery serves as a time capsule, offering a peek into the life in Tamworth over five decades ago.
