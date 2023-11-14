In a sign that summer is just around the corner, the Tamworth Olympic Swimming Pool is open for business, with swimmers champing at the bit to get in.
Residents have eagerly anticipated the pool's re-opening for weeks after the Tamworth West and South Memorial [Scully] pools opened on October 9.
The city's central pool on the corner of Bridge Street and Kable Avenue has started the season with a 'soft' opening, meaning reduced hours - 12pm to 6.30pm - until November 20, when opening hours expand to 5.30am to 6.30pm.
READ ALSO:
Some of the pool's first users were the Tamworth City and Kootingal Moonbi Swimming Clubs, who co-hosted a swim carnival with 11 other clubs from across the North West.
Clubs from as far as Singleton and Tenterfield dove into Tamworth on Sunday, November 12, eager to beat their personal best lap times or even attempt to qualify for state and national swimming competitions.
It is anticipated the pool will stay open until the end of the swim season in April 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.