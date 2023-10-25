Bibliophiles take note - the 2023 Tamworth Lions Club Giant Book Sale is back, promising to be as big as ever.
With almost a fortnight until the sale, bookworms still have time to go through their libraries to see what could be donated to a local community cause, and to make way for potential new finds at the sale.
Book sale committee chair Greg Clark said Tamworth residents generously donated about 100,000 books each year for the sale.
"The largest amount we've received in recent years came from a local woman who donated a house full of books and jigsaw puzzles - every book was almost brand new, having only been read once," Mr Clark said
"From one extreme to the other - today we had a man drop off three books .. and we are happy to receive whatever comes our way.
"It's staggering the amount of books we receive each year, and in return the proceeds of the sale go back into the community," he said.
Members of the Lions Club book sale committee sorted all books into categories, and Mr Clark said there were "20 to 30 categories" to choose from.
"Last year science fiction and fantasy books were very popular, however, fiction titles are always our best seller and our bread and butter," he said.
Despite technology encroaching into our lives, Mr Clark said the sale's strong results suggested books continued to remain popular, especially with children.
"We practically give children's books away for free to encourage children in their reading," he said.
Last year the Lions Club donated $25,000 to Tamworth Prostrate Support and many other local organisations.
Mr Clark said the club expected to share donations among a number of local organisations, including Friends of Nioka, Tamworth Family Support, Ronald MacDonald House Tamworth, Tamworth Parkinson's Support and the Tamworth City Brass Band and Tamworth Pipe Band.
The Lions Club Giant Book Sale has been going strong for two decades, and is a highlight on the calendar for local book lovers, who can while away the hours looking through thousands of books, records, CDs and puzzles - there are many treasures waiting to be discovered.
The sale will again be held in the Pavilion at Tamworth Paceway, between Saturday November 4 to Sunday, November 12. The first day will open from 8am to 5pm, then daily from 9am to 5pm, to finish at noon on the last day.
Book donations can be dropped off at the turnstile entrance to the Pavilion at Tamworth Paceway, or at the pavilion between 9am and 12pm daily.
