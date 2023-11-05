The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Lions Club book sale opens a world of literary treasures

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 5 2023 - 5:00pm
In a plot twist most in the community would've seen coming, the annual Lions Giant Book Sale has been a roaring success during its opening weekend.

