In a plot twist most in the community would've seen coming, the annual Lions Giant Book Sale has been a roaring success during its opening weekend.
Bookish readers young and old poured through the doors and pored over books in the Pavilion at Paceway Tamworth, with avid bibliophiles lining up to get into the sale's opening on Saturday, November 4.
Happy regulars of the storied sale, now in its 24th year, continue carrying books out by the armload, trolley-load, and sometimes even truckload.
But there's no need to rush, as even after a weekend of books being bought by the truckload, the Lions Club of Tamworth still has close to 100,000 books, records, CDs and puzzles still on offer.
The sale is ongoing in the Pavilion at Tamworth Paceway every day between 9am to 5pm until the back cover closes at noon on Sunday, November 12.
Having sold thousands of books or more in just the first weekend, this year's book sale is set to rival previous years' success, so locals are encouraged to 'book' a spot in their calendars to go for a visit.
The Lions Club is also still taking book donations at the turnstile entrance to the Pavilion at Tamworth Paceway, and in-person within the pavilion between 9am and 12pm daily.
Donations to the book sale were very strong this year, with some gifting the club entire house-fulls of good-as-new books and others dropping off one or two old paperbacks.
Organisers say every donation counts as the club uses the sale to raise money for a host of local causes, including Friends of Nioka, Tamworth Family Support, Ronald McDonald House Tamworth, Tamworth Parkinson's Support and the Tamworth City Brass Band and Tamworth Pipe Band.
The Lions Club is expecting to raise anywhere from $30,000 to $60,000 from the sale, an impressive feat considering the purchase price of each item sits around the $3 mark.
