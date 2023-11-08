The Northern Daily Leader
The Nundle community set to welcome many visitors this weekend

By Emma Downey
November 8 2023 - 3:45pm
There will be lots of creativity on show in Nundle this weekend, headlined by the annual Nundle CWA Art Show, and supported by the Twilight Christmas Market, the launch of a mural for the Nundle Community Garden, and a felt hat making workshop.

Local News

