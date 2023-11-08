There will be lots of creativity on show in Nundle this weekend, headlined by the annual Nundle CWA Art Show, and supported by the Twilight Christmas Market, the launch of a mural for the Nundle Community Garden, and a felt hat making workshop.
The Nundle CWA Art Show will open with a gala evening on Friday, November 10, in the Nundle Memorial Hall on Jenkins Street, featuring a champagne supper.
Nundle CWA president Margaret Schofield said well-known Maitland-based landscape artist, Graham Cox, was the art show's judge this year. Mr Cox will appraise the entries earlier in the day, and the winners will be announced during the opening gala festivities.
Mrs Schofield said the art show had been running since 1979, and regularly drew more than 200 entries.
Following a successful art show in 2022, when prize money was increased, Mrs Schofield was looking forward to another similar, if not better result, from this year's event, with entries drawn from Tamworth, Gunnedah, and Armidale, as well as from further afield, including northern and central coastal regions, and from as far afield as Melbourne.
This year's art show again includes a diverse set of categories, such as traditional, any other medium, watercolour, sculpture, photography, 'early morn', and the Pat Hill Memorial Section for local artists.
The theme for the well patronised junior section this year, with entries drawn from Nundle, Dungowan and Woolomin, is 'My favourite animal', and will be judged by a local veterinarian.
Mrs Schofied reminded patrons the pre-loved section returns again this year.
"This is not a judged section, but one where people can bring in old artworks to sell," she said.
"If you have a painting that doesn't suit your décor anymore, or you would like something new, please bring it in for sale, and perhaps find something to replace it with."
The art show is held each year to raise funds and maintain the CWA building, home to the Nundle CWA Pre-school, which operates three days a week.
The building also hosts visits from a district nurse four days a week, and a fortnightly clinic offering access to a doctor, nurse and Aboriginal health practitioner run in collaboration with Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Services, and Hunter New England Health.
The art show opens to the public on Saturday, November 11 from 10am to 4.30pm and on Sunday, November 12 from 10am to 3.30pm, with morning and afternoon teas, plus light lunches available during the weekend.
As the art show closes, patrons and visitors can walk across the road to experience the wonder of a European-style Christmas market, with an Aussie twist.
The Nundle Twilight Christmas Market is in its fifth year and organised by local Susi Rieger.
"I'm originally from Germany, and Christmas was my favourite time of the year, particularly the Christmas markets," she said.
"I though it would be lovely to recreate that German experience here at Nundle."
The experience includes Christmas lights and music, amazing food, handmade products, games for children, and a visit from Santa Clause, and draws hundreds of visitors annually.
With more than 40 stallholders, drawn from across the region, the markets provide a wonderful opportunity for gift shopping, with jewellery, plants, ceramics, hats, baby clothing and crystals to browse through.
Ms Rieger said the food stall highlights would include German sausages from Tamworth's Delilah & Co and German potato cakes by Nundle Lions Club, sausages by Nundle's Crawney's Hills to Grills and a barbecue from Gunnedah's Stirling Sizzle Gunnedah, and trout from Nundle's Arc-en-Ciel Trout Farm.
The Twilight Christmas Markets will open from 4.30pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, November 11.
Remaining with the artistic theme, the Nundle Community Garden Mural will be unveiled, in the garden, from 11am on Friday, October 10.
The 12-month project has been supported by Upper Peel Landcare Group, Nundle Community Garden, Tamworth Regional Gallery and Central North Regional Libraries.
Upper Peel Landcare Group member, Megan Trousdale, said the project was inspired by the 'iso art' of Sydney chef Sean Moran, who created handwritten COVID-19 takeaway menus as a series of artworks, styled with vegetables, flowers, forks and kitchen utensils during the COVID-19 pandemic lock downs.
"We thought it would be a great idea for something similar in our garden, and with confirmation of funding through Tamworth Regional Arts Advisory Committee, we approached Nundle artist Natasha Soonchild to create the work," Mrs Trousdale said.
The result, which will be displayed as a free-standing artwork dominated by a pomegranate, pea pod and pear, draws on Ms Soonchild's love of botanicals.
Ms Soonchild said the mural was inspired by the "verdant environment of Nundle through the prism of old botanical drawings".
"My aim was for it to be a poetic storytelling showcasing the abundance of our local nature and connection to the land," she said.
"It is a celebration of nature, its colours, variety, poetry and tenacity."
Mrs Trousdale said the mural was a lovely addition for the community garden."
"I can't wait to share it with our community and visitors to Nundle," she said.
The mural unveiling event will feature live music from Jeff Gibson and a light morning tea and refreshments.
The creativity continues, with a wet-felt hat making workshop at Oakenville Farm Store, on Saturday, November 11, from 9am to 3pm, during which participants will learn the art of hat-making using wool/felt with Jo-Anne Barr.
If you are interested in taking part, be quick as numbers are being finalised on Wednesday, November 8. Contact Rachel Webster, 0431 348 754 for details and bookings. The cost is $160/person.
The workshop will offer participants several hat styles to choose from using materials from the Nundle Woollen Mill.
The mill - a store which re-connects the visitor with Australia's wool heritage, was recently a winner in the silver award category for 'Best Grey Nomad Tour'.
Aside from its yarn, the mill also sells a collection of apparel, home wares, gifts, books and knitting accessories, with a special emphasis on wool.
During the remainder of the weekend, don't miss other local attractions, like the historic Peel Inn, for lunch or dinner, either inside or in the beer garden under a 40-year-old grapevine.
The 150-year-old Peel Inn was recently a finalist for three prestigious NSW awards.
The iconic Inn on the corner of Jenkins and Oakenville streets was nominated for Best Bush Pub, Best Parmi, and Best Traditional Accommodation in the 2023 Australian Hospitality Awards for Excellence.
