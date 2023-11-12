The loss of our fallen service members has been honoured as Tamworth once again joined the nation in commemorating their bravery, sacrifice, and loss on Remembrance Day.
People donned their poppies and filed into the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall for the annual service hosted by the Tamworth RSL sub-Branch on the morning of November 11, 2023.
"Today, as we gather on this solemn occasion to commemorate Remembrance Day, we find ourselves immersed in a profound reflection on the timeless virtues of chivalry that have been exemplified by those who gave their lives in service of our country," Farrer student Iva Haling said as he delivered the service's commemorative address.
The First World War is often considered as Australia's 'loss of innocence' as it represents the largest death and casualty toll of any conflict in the nation's post-federation history.
Nearly one-third of military-aged men at the time embarked for overseas service, and the Australian casualty rate was among the highest of the war at 64.8 per cent.
After attendees listened to a new emotive rendition of the haunting bugle call 'The Last Post', the entire hall fell silent for the customary minute of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Shadow Minister for veterans' affairs and Member for New England Barnaby Joyce told the Leader it's more important now than ever to honour our fallen service members as interest in the annual commemoration wanes, with one in four Australians saying they were unlikely to observe the minute's silence.
"If you can't stop and pause for merely one minute, just one minute, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, then that is a pretty sad honouring of your own blood's service," Mr Joyce said.
The former deputy PM, who also ran an advertising feature in this paper on Saturday honouring those who have served, said it was often forgotten that the first Australian fatalities of World War I were close to home in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea.
"Many lived a misery for years and that was the best outcome as the unlucky died or were smashed into a sadder life," he said.
