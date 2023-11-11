A HUSBAND and wife in New England raised more than $50,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Jeff and Sue Lowe tackled the Drover's Run Outback Adventure for the fifth time in 2023.
It is a 10-day four-wheel drive challenge which covers 3000km.
This year they finished with the second highest fundraising total of all entrants with almost $20,000 to their name.
Businesses and community members in Inverell made significant donations making it their most successful year of fundraising.
Best Employment and ATJ's Earthworks donated $5,000 each and were presented with a framed photo from the helicopter service on November 8.
Community Service BEST Employment manager Kerrie Dettmann said the helicopter service is vital for the region.
"BEST Employment Services Inverell is incredibly proud to be able to support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service by making this significant donation to our local entrants on the Drover's Run, ensuring that the Inverell community has access to the very best emergency aero-medical care if and when needed," she said.
The Drover's Run raised a total of $165,000 this year.
About 27 vehicles started in Tilpa on the Darling River and travelled to Cameron Corner, followed the Dog Fence south to Silverton and then on to Mildura, and back to Newcastle, Cobar and Dunedoo.
They also visited the World Heritage listed Mungo National Park.
"We all have a lot of fun, it's not extreme four-wheel driving, but it is nearly all dirt roads, tracks and gravel," Mr Lowe said.
"ATJ's Earthworks and Best Community Shed came on board early with some sizeable donations.
"The town always seems to give and everyone is really generous around Inverell."
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service event coordinator for New England North West Jeff Galbraith was doing the rounds this week thanking people for their support.
"The Drover's Run has become one of the major fundraisers for the Service through the generosity of businesses like BEST Employment and ATJ's, and the many other Inverell firms and individuals who support our entrants each year," he said.
"This support ensures our team is ready to respond 24/7 when needed, something that is incredibly important to our communities in rural Northern New South Wales."
