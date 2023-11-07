Paul King will stay on as Central North Rugby Union president for another year.
After initially intending to step down, King was reelected to the position at Sunday's special general meeting at Barraba.
The first time in memory the zone has found itself in that position, fortunately they have been able to fill them with Evan Geary coming on board as senior vice-president, Amie Middlemiss as secretary and Tim Elliott as the competition manager.
David Rodgers will meanwhile continue as treasurer.
Like King, the long-serving committee member - he's held a position on the executive since the late 1970s -had been planning to finish up but opted stay on.
In recent times acting in the dual role of secretary and treasurer, he will though only have to worry about the treasurer duties.
King said they had been able to secure people for the roles before Sunday's meeting, although they were still open for nominations from the floor.
Well all except the top job.
Not wanting to see the "comp fall over", he had intimated after the AGM that if no-one put their hand up for the position in the three weeks between the meetings he would consider going around again.
He was hopeful it wouldn't come to that.
But, by last week it was becoming apparent it might.
"I really didn't make the final decision until Sunday morning when we still hadn't received any nominations for president," King said.
"I said righto well we need to move forward so we'll do it again and get this show on the road."
"I'd spoken to a certain person and said if there's no nominations (from the floor, which there weren't) nominate me so they did that, and about eight or nine people seconded it."
And, that was that.
Telling ACM following the AGM that he felt burnt out, he is content with the change of plans and said he'll "be giving it the same effort I always give it".
"I'm felling positive," King said.
"I think it will be another good season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.