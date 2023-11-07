The Northern Daily Leader
Putting the spotlight on men's health, on and off the field

By Emma Downey
November 7 2023 - 11:30am
The proceeds are still being counted, but it looks like the second Oxley High School Men's Mental Health Charity Rugby League Match against McCarthy Catholic College has again raised more than $2000 in aid of Movember.

