The proceeds are still being counted, but it looks like the second Oxley High School Men's Mental Health Charity Rugby League Match against McCarthy Catholic College has again raised more than $2000 in aid of Movember.
So successful has the event been, it has also caught the attention of two Gunnedah high schools.
The charity project was instigated and driven by Year 10 student Cody Wilson, who wanted to do something to assist men's mental health.
The event, held on October 24, featured a full day of footy between Oxley and McCarthy League teams from Years 7 to 10, and raised money through a raffle, barbecue and donations.
The match between the Year 10 boys was the feature game of the day, which McCarthy won by 4 points, however, Oxley won the years 7, 8 and 9 matches earlier in the day.
Cody said the first charity day, held in 2022 and also featuring games against McCarthy, raised $2700.
"Last year's event was held off the back of COVID, and that helped with the fundraising," he said.
Cody hopes the event will continue as an annual event in years to come.
"After two years of Oxley hosting, it will move to McCarthy in 2024," he said.
While Cody was the brains behind the day, he was assisted by teachers, Charlene Baillie, Nicole Alexander and Steve Porter.
Mr Porter said despite the teacher input, Cody was "the driving force" behind the success of the day.
"This initiative is a remarkable thing for a student to organise - Cody has taken the lead organising almost every facet of the day," Mr Porter said.
He said Gunnedah High School and St Mary's College in Gunnedah are now looking to introduce a similar event next year.
Cody paid tribute to the event's major sponsors, LAWD Property and Humble Espresso, and the support from Lloyd Signs, which supplied all the event signage.
