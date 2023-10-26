FAMILIES will be able to get up close and personal with soldiers from the Australian Army Reserve's 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers at a community day in Armidale on Friday, October 27.
They will be able to try out an inflatable obstacle course, see military displays, meet soldiers and discuss weaponry at the special event marking the Lancers' 75th anniversary.
The open day is in Curtis Park on Friday, from 9am to midday.
On Saturday, October 28, troops will take part in an historical Freedom of Entry march through the city.
More than 100 troops, along with their vehicles will march in formation from Curtis Park to Central Park, starting at 11am.
It will be an an opportunity for civilians to witness the Army in action.
Dressed in kit consisting of hats, swords and guidons, the troops will head south on Faulkner Street, turn right on to Rusden Street then left on to Dangar Street, finishing up at Central Park.
Afterwards, there will be a community day at Central Park from midday to 2pm, with displays and demonstrations.
"The Freedom of Entry parade 75th anniversary is also a time to recognise the invaluable contributions of local heroes," 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers spokesman John Cranley said.
Trooper Liam Lamb embodies the spirit of service and dedication that runs through generations of his family, which is reflected in the strong bond shared between his local community and Defence.
Trooper Lamb's grandfather, Gordon Lamb, served with distinction during World War II, contributing to the development of radar systems in New Guinea.
Professor David Lamb and Jane Lamb, Trooper Lamb's parents, both served as reservists.
Anthony Lamb, Trooper Lamb's uncle, carried on the family tradition, rising to the rank of brigadier in the British military, serving in Iran and Iraq. Another uncle, Major Tim Butcher, led the Alpha Squadron, 12/16 Hunter River Lancers, from 2011 to 2013.
"Trooper Lamb's journey into the Australian Army is a testament to the impact of his family's legacy and his own unwavering commitment," Commanding Officer 12/16 Hunter River Lancers Lieutenant Colonel Ian McNab said.
"His desire to serve his country and community has led him to become a reservist, balancing his military service with a degree in Physics and Applied Science at the University of New England."
As with all recruits into the Army, Trooper Lamb was required to do his initial training at Kapooka.
"Reflecting on my time at Kapooka, your initial training is challenging. But at the same time, it was one of the best times of my life," he said.
"I gained lifelong friendships and felt a sense purpose during this period. The profound sense of achievement that comes from serving with comrades is life changing."
Joining 12/16 Hunter River Lancers in Armidale, Trooper Lamb discovered the unit's rich history and deep ties to the community.
"It was not until I started to research and look into the history myself that I began to feel a surge in pride and achievement to be part of a unit that has done so much for our country and community, and been supported by our community," he said.
The upcoming Freedom of Entry parade holds immense significance for Trooper Lamb and his fellow unit members.
This tradition, with its origins dating back centuries, symbolises the close bond between the military and the community. It is a privilege extended to select military units that have a deep connection with the host city, municipality, or shire.
12/16 Hunter River Lancers, has its roots in the 12 and 16 Light Horse Regiments. It carries battle honours from World War 1, including Gallipoli and Beersheba.
"The parade means so much to us as a unit, our history with the region and community ties across the past 100-plus years; those before us who have served and even given their life for us and their country. It will be emotional for a lot of us," Trooper Lamb said.
