The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Walaaybaa (HOME) officially launched at Tamworth Regional Gallery

By Newsroom
October 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from across the region have been exploring their connection to country as part of an exhibition at the Tamworth Regional Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.