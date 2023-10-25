Students from across the region have been exploring their connection to country as part of an exhibition at the Tamworth Regional Gallery.
Walaaybaa (HOME) was developed by the Gamilaroi community at Tamworth and Tamworth Regional Gallery in conjunction with the NSW Department of Education's Arts Unit and the Art Gallery of New South Wales.
This year, students from six schools including Hillvue PS; Nemingha PS; Tintinhull PS; Moonbi PS; Tamworth South PS; and Walhallow Public School, participated in hands-on learning, with textile workshops at the Tamworth Regional Gallery Studio with local artists Sophie Honess and Tania Hartigan.
The students created individual and group artworks that reflected their connection to country.
While language workshops were also delivered by Uncle Len Waters.
Walaaybaa (HOME) is a regional outreach education program that delivers sustained educational content and experiences introducing local Aboriginal art practice to primary and secondary school teachers, students and their wider communities.
Walaaybaa (HOME) is free to view, and is on at Tamworth Regional Gallery until December 10, 2023.
