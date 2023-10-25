FARMERS have been told to start thinking like criminals in a bid to safeguard their stock and equipment.
As the summer approaches and fears of drought kick-in, farmers have been warned to secure their equipment, and install surveillance systems at their property.
This message was echoed to about 50 farmers during the Rural Crime Workshop held in Tamworth on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
Detective Sergeant Graeme Campbell from the Rural Crime Prevention Team told the Leader during the workshop farmers were advised of strategies, tactics, and reporting measures for rural crime.
"By working in with the community, we can certainly make it a lot harder for these criminals, and we can also increase our chances of catching up with them," he said.
During the workshop farmers were told to remove or lock up equipment left in clear sight.
"Think like a criminal," Detective Sergeant Campbell said.
"Walk into your shed and take a look at what's there, what would I take, and why would I take that."
Workshop participants also heard from insurance companies, NSW Farmers members, and security solutions providers.
In general, Detective Sergeant Campbell said the most common offences occurring around rural properties are trespass, illegal hunting, property theft, and stock theft.
To stamp out and track the movement of stolen live stock, Operation Stock Check has been operating across the state.
The operation focuses on ensuring stock is fit to load and fit for sale by working with truck drivers, farmers, agents, and saleyard staff.
Detective Sergeant Campbell said prior to the last drought, officers also saw a spike in fraudulent hay sales.
"Farmers were buying hay online and it wasn't turning up," he said.
"That is definitely an issue moving into the drier period, I think everyone needs to be aware."
Detective Sergeant Campbell said the most important thing for farmers is to report everything.
He said no matter how big or small, any instances of rural crime need to be reported to Crime Stoppers or police.
"If we don't know about it, we can't do anything about it," he said.
"It might just be that piece of the puzzle we need."
