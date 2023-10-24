A new plan to tackle "what appears to be" surging crime in the regional NSW has been proposed.
Up to June this year domestic violence, assault, break and enter and car theft all increased moderately in some - but not all - areas, BOCSAR government statistics suggest.
It has prompted the NSW Country Mayors Association (CMA) to call for a parliamentary inquiry into "crime, law and order".
Several high-profile figures have backed the proposal alongside the Police Association of NSW (PANSW) and the NSW Farmers Association.
"One-third of NSW's population live outside metropolitan areas, but we are still second-class citizens when it comes to the safety of our communities," CMA Chair and Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey said.
"For the first time, our CMA annual survey has revealed that crime, law and order is now in the top five emerging issues for New South Wales local governments.
"We knew crime was increasing, but we looked to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) data to clarify the situation.
"We were shocked to learn that as well as the alarming incident counts in regional New South Wales, the rate of incidents per 100,000 people was, in some cases, horrifying when compared to metropolitan figures.
"Up to 90 per cent of crimes including vehicle theft, breaking and entering, sexual assault and domestic assault are happening here, in our regional communities.
"This is what we need to make a difference in crime, law and order. We need a bold, hard look at everything from police numbers to the experiences of people who have suffered at the hands of this inequity. We need a clear way forward."
PANSW President Kevin Morton said the report showed that additional police resources were needed to manage crime rates and ensure that communities could be effectively serviced.
"Our regional police officers are expected to be the 24/7 problem solvers," Mr Morton said.
"Police in these regional and remote locations are required to attend emergency situations that cover huge geographical areas with limited staff and resources with little to no back up.
"When they do call for assistance, it can be an hour away or more.
"Minimum staffing levels must be improved in regional and remote areas where police stations do not operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
It comes as Gunnedah prepares to host a major Crime Prevention and Community Safety Conference next month.
Across November 23 and 24 attendees will hear about innovative and collaborative approaches to crime prevention and community safety.
The keynote address will be delivered by 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame.
While Dr. Alana Cook from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research will talk about youth crime in NSW, the changing face of youth crime and the most frequent types of crime behaviours during the past 10 years.
"By presenting a local view of youth crime in NSW, I am aiming to provide a better understanding of it in the regions," Dr Cook said.
Professor Neil Curtis, Professor of Cybersecurity & Senior Executive at DXC Technology, will focus on cyber resilience, empowering local business, agriculture and government.
"I will explore the impact of cybersecurity on rural Australia, risks for local businesses, agriculture, and government and share emerging cybersecurity trends and insights that help establish best practice and keep local communities safe," Professor Curtis said.
"Together there are opportunities for collaboration and innovation that empower local communities and establish their cyber resilience."
The full program for the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Conference can be viewed at https://www.cpc.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au/.
Tickets are still available through this dedicated website.
