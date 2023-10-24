When Lachlan Barton walked to the wicket on Saturday, he wasn't particularly worried.
It wasn't long after he watched from first slip as Tamworth City United was bundled out for 86 that Barton strode to the middle at Riverside 1, with Bective East wobbling at 2-17 (which would soon be 3-21).
"I don't feel a lot of pressure in two-day cricket," Barton said.
"You've got time. As long as you can just stick around, the runs will come later."
And it wasn't as though Barton had been in particularly good form coming into the match. His first knock of the season the week prior produced just 11 runs, and he had just the one pre-season net session, which he described as "horrible".
"I would've got out at least four or five times," he said.
But the Tamworth product was born and raised with cricket in his veins. Both his father and grandfather played for Bective East, which left he and his brother, Kurt, with little choice but to do the same - not that they minded.
He began playing fourth grade cricket at 12, and by 16 had graduated to the ranks of firsts.
Coming into the 2023/24 season cold (he hasn't played rugby for Quirindi in a couple of years due to a shoulder complaint) Barton trusted that he would find form before long.
And, with time on his side and the vast experience of Adam Jones at the other end, he did so on Saturday to the tune of a gritty, innings-best 61.
"[Jones] is good to bat with. He's a calm head under pressure and puts your nerves at ease as well," Barton said.
The pressure of the situation was likely helped by the fact that cricket is a refuge for the 23-year-old.
He has recently finished an apprenticeship as an electrician, and is now "doing solar and electrical". While he enjoys his job, he admitted it's "not very fun in summer doing solar stuff ... in a hot roof".
But, thankfully, he gets weekends off.
And on a tricky, bowler-friendly wicket at Riverside 1, on which Bective's Forbes Boydell and City United's Tait Jordan both ran roughshod, Barton relished the chance to be a part of the club he considers family, playing the game he loves.
Although, he wasn't too bothered when his innings came to an end when he was caught behind off Tait Jordan.
"It was bloody hot," Barton said.
"The arms started to get a bit heavy and I lost concentration for a bit. I wasn't disappointed to get out, I was busted."
