A tandem bike isn't ordinarily a training tool you associate with boxing.
But for Wayne Hall his daily rides up the hill behind his house are one of the secrets to his success.
The veteran pugilist recently claimed his seventh Australian Masters Games title after taking out the super lightweight division at the 2023 edition in Adelaide.
Believed to be the oldest registered fighter in Australia, the 73-year-old Tamworth butcher was 10 when he first strapped on the gloves.
He turned pro at 19, and had 21 fights before retiring when he was 23 so he could support his young family.
He took it up again in 2015 when he heard about masters boxing, and has been cutting through opponents ever since.
Usually fighting featherweight, which is up to 57 kilograms, Hall bulked up 6kg for Adelaide in order to better match up with his original opponent, who was around 67/68.
"But he rang up when we were on the bus into Adelaide, he'd injured his shoulder and he couldn't fight," he said.
Not the first time things haven't gone to plan - at last year's titles in Perth neither of the two other boxers in his division showed up for the fight - he ended up taking on a local fighter Dave Hessee.
The Englishman had the advantage of weight, height and age but couldn't match Hall's boxing craft, as he took the win by unanimous decision.
"My footwork and my head movements is what wins me fights," he said.
"I don't get hit much."
Training out of Ronnie Wood's gym in Holland Street, Hall started his preparation for the fight around February.
Initially training once a week because as, he put it: "when you get an old fella, you can't overdo it", he built up to twice a week towards the end, supplementing his training on the pads with his daily hill rides.
About a 200m rise, he does it five times.
So why a tandem bike?
Because it's heavier, Hall explained.
The idea is to build up his leg strength. In his past boxing life he would have skipped or run to do that, but he doesn't do that any more, to save his knees and ankles.
"When you get a hit if you're not fit, the first place you feel it is in your legs," he said.
"So that's the reason I do it."
He also in last month leading in did some sparring at Ben Burrage's Fighting Arts gym, which he said was a "tremendous" help.
"He's got different-weighted boys so you can have a spar with all the different weights," he said.
Becoming a bit of an annual holiday for Hall and wife Gail - they stayed a couple of days in Broken Hill en route to Adelaide - he's already looking ahead to next year's games, which are in Alice Springs.
"We've been up there once before. We drove up there and it was a great time," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.