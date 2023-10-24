The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth boxer Wayne Hall wins seventh Australian masters title

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 24 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Hall has been pretty much unbeatable since picking up the gloves again eight years ago and joining the masters ranks. Picture by Peter Hardin
Wayne Hall has been pretty much unbeatable since picking up the gloves again eight years ago and joining the masters ranks. Picture by Peter Hardin

A tandem bike isn't ordinarily a training tool you associate with boxing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.