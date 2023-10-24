Walcha's Simone Sweeney, Cheryl McDonald and Donna Martin are celebrating a home state title triumph.
The trio combined to take out the teams scratch event at the Women's NSW Sand Greens Championship, played at the Walcha Golf Club over the weekend.
They finished with a score of 332 to win the SWLGA Bowl by four from Nygnan's Mandy Martin, Debbie Matheson and Jodi Douglas.
McDonald was also in the mix in the overall championship, going into Sunday tied for top spot with eventual champion Ann-Marie Campbell (Wauchope).
But she dropped six shots from her first round 79 to slip back and finish equal fifth.
Campbell went on to claim a three-shot victory from Margaret Naseby (Coleambally), Chantell Greaves (Dunedoo) and Mandy Martin (Nyngan), who tied for second with 163.
"This is probably up there. I won a Golf NSW medal in Sydney, but this is probably my first real prestigious Golf NSW event so that's exciting," Campbell said.
Making the feat even more impressive was the fact she'd never played on sand greens before.
"It was my first time on sand greens. I didn't know what to even expect, just came into it with a match play mindset and attacked it that way."
In the teams nett competition (RLGA Bowl) the Coleambally (Riverina) team of June Shields, Janine Evans and Fay Schliebs edged out the local combination of Rosemary Baumer, Julie Presnell and Sally McCormack by three shots.
Presnell also finished runner-up in the individual nett for Division 1 behind Barraba's Stacey Etheridge, while Julie Olrich and Polly Locke tied for second in the Division 2 gross championship.
McCormack was then another shot back in fourth and club-mate Barbara Mulligan fifth.
