Robert Schofield is feeling proud of his family and staff after the 150-year-old Peel Inn in Nundle became a finalist for three prestigious NSW awards.
The iconic Inn on the corner of Jenkins and Oakenville streets is up for Best Bush Pub, Best Parmi, and Best Traditional Accommodation in the 2023 Australian Hospitality Awards for Excellence.
Mr Schofield said it is partly because they do the best they can to provide good quality, clean and comfortable accommodation for locals and travellers alike.
"I've always tried hard to keep the place as good as I can," Mr Schofield said.
"But if someone's trying harder than us, then I'm only too pleased to let them win the award."
Winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 31, at the recently-opened Winx Stand at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.
The 12-bedroom Peel Inn with downstairs pub was built in 1860 by William McIlveen.
Legend has it that Mr Schofield's great grandfather John Schofield, a gold miner from England living in Nundle, won it during a game of cards against Mr McIlveen.
"He must have put some gold up, I'm not sure, but the McIlveens told me about it," Mr Schofield said of the meeting he had about a decade ago with the former owners during a local reunion.
"The McIlveens said, 'did you know this hotel was lost by our family during a game of cards with your great grandfather?', I said, 'No, I did not know that, but it's a good story and I'll stick to it'."
"So I've stuck to the story and they assured me that was what happened."
The card-game lucky John Schofield added the wrap-around veranda on the first floor shortly before he sold the building during the early 1900s.
Nearly half-a-century passed before Robert Schofield's father, Jeff Schofield, bought it back into the family in the early 1950s, and it has stayed with them ever since.
Robert Schofield officially became the licensee on Melbourne Cup Day 1957 as punters filled the tavern to hear the transistor radio announce Bart Cumming's win with Straight Draw.
"It was a really big day, everyone came in, they all got dressed up," Mr Schofield said of the momentous day in the Inn's history.
"We still have a good crowd that comes in for the Melbourne Cup. But I don't think they're quite as colourful as they were back in those days."
Robert Schofield's son Drew is gradually being handed the reins as his father scales back his duties, but remains on, including as the breakfast cook.
"They come downstairs, they love to have a yarn with the ol' publican and he gives him their breakfast and then they go on their way," Drew Schofield said.
The Peel Inn also won the Best Bush Pub in 2022.
