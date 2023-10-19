Drivers in Gunnedah have less than a month to submit their ideas and suggestions for how to improve carparking in the central business district (CBD).
At their ordinary meeting on Wednesday, October 18, Gunnedah Shire Council (GSC) voted to allocate $80,000 to review and update the 2018 carparking strategy.
The funds will also be used to develop and implement a "direct development contribution plan for carparking facilities".
GSC director of infrastructure services Jeremy Bartlett said the council wanted to understand what the situation for supply and demand was like in the central area.
"This strategy looks at the number of car parks within the CBD, where they are and how they are being used," Mr Bartlett said.
"Before we can effectively implement a contributions plan towards new car parks as the CBD develops and evolves, we need to understand how it is working for our CBD now."
The CBD currently has 2226 parking spaces, including 1309 without time restrictions and 30 disabled car parks.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey and councillor Juliana McArthur both left the chamber briefly for the debate, due to conflict of interest.
An urgent $6284.45 from the shire's coffers was also dug-up to cover the cost of removing several hundred kilograms of asbestos which was illegally dumped at Grain Valley Way in early September.
The council is still appealing for witnesses who may have seen a light to heavy rigid vehicle in the area sometime between the late afternoon on Monday, September 4, to the early morning on Tuesday, September 5.
Gunnedah RSL will be back paid $580.80 for the Vietnam Veterans day held earlier this year, and will be handed $1025.80 to cover the cost of Remembrance Day on November 11.
The council will also cover the RSL's $4952.80 costs for the ANZAC Day services in Gunnedah and Curlewis on April 14, which are higher due to the popularity of the event and the need to close roads.
Yallambee Homes received $1600 over three years to help with their water bill.
The next Gunnedah Shire council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.