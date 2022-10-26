The Northern Daily Leader
Nundle's Peel Inn Hotel owned by the Schofield family has been awarded the Best Bush Pub by the Australian Hotels Association

Mark Kriedemann
Mark Kriedemann
October 26 2022 - 8:00am
Margaret Schofield, Robert Schofield, Miranda Wright and Nathan Schofield. Picture supplied

Besting contenders from all around the state, the iconic Peel Inn Hotel has been named the Best Bush Pub for 2022.

