The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tamworth Cricket: Brad Smith on his son's success and future sporting milestones

By Zac Lowe
October 18 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three generations of baseball players in one photo with Brad Smith (left), his father Steve Smith (right), and his son, Harlan. Picture supplied.
Three generations of baseball players in one photo with Brad Smith (left), his father Steve Smith (right), and his son, Harlan. Picture supplied.

In his 34 years, Brad Smith has seen and done a lot on the sporting field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.