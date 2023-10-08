It was an innings that inspired "awe".
And it was delivered by a well-travelled batsman who has feasted on bowlers in Australia and abroad.
Tom Fitzgerald, an elegant No. 4 with an English cricket pedigree, struck an unbeaten 78-ball 119 as United United beat North Tamworth by eight wickets in an opening round one-dayer at No. 1 Oval.
Ably supported by No. 4 Brad Smith (89-ball 80 not out), Fitzgerald struck seven sixes and 13 fours to propel the reigning premiers to 2-221 off 31.5 overs, after Norths made 5-220 off 40 overs in the day-nighter.
In the grand final replay, Fitzgerald and Smith combined for an unbeaten 199-run stand.
City United skipper Tait Jordan said Fitzgerald produced "some of the cleanest striking" he had ever seen, in perhaps the best innings he had witnessed.
"It looked like he was doing it easy," he said. "We were just sitting there in awe.
"Listening to the sound off the bat was pretty special."
On an idyllic spring day, Tait said City played with the confidence of a team emboldened by success.
Read more:
"We're confident we can chase down just about anything," he said, adding that the side were "in a really good place".
"It was really nice to get the monkey off the back, so to speak," he said of the drought-breaking premiership win, adding: "It was definitely a big confidence booster."
After winning the toss, Norths' innings was largely built on a 102-run third-wicket stand by opener Harry Lewington (31-ball 33) and Michael Rixon (94-ball 84).
No. 4 Bernard O'Connor struck 48 off 58 balls, while City quick Andrew Baines took 3-40 off eight overs.
"We've got a good core group now that's gonna be here for a little while at least," Jordan said. "So we should have some stability."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.