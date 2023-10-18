After a humbling 2022 campaign, the Tamworth Titans was determined to put on an improved performance in this year's Country Championships.
And, at Mudgee over the weekend, that's exactly what they did.
The Tamworth Touch Association sent a senior mixed and mixed open team to compete in the two-day tournament, and the latter side progressed to the grand final.
"We were stoked with the result, actually," senior mixed player-coach, Steph Halpin, said.
"Especially the seniors ... [Newcastle] annihilated us last year, so we were happy to be competitive with them this year."
After going through the first day of the competition with two wins from three games, Tamworth ran into Newcastle in Sunday's grand final (who had beaten them 8-4 the previous day).
They lost the rematch in the final 7-1, but Halpin praised the side for their persistence in the face of fatigue and some untimely injuries.
"We lost Sam Casson and Bec [Mills] in previous games to a couple of injuries," Halpin said.
"With a few of those things up against us, so for us it was about growth and making them work hard for it."
Tamworth's open mixed side was less successful, with just one win from four games on day one.
But, Halpin said, they played well against several elite sides and will be better for the experience.
"They did it pretty tough over the weekend, and played some pretty top-notch sides," she said.
"They'll take some key learnings away from it, and for the next six weeks we'll work hard at training and go and challenge it with the top teams in the state."
While their Country Championships result was seen as a great success by the players and TTA, it also served as a warm-up for the State Cup in Port Macquarie at the start of December.
There, Tamworth will field three teams and, according to Halpin, will be buoyed by memories of last weekend.
"The seniors were absolutely pumped," she said.
"They had a fantastic weekend, and can't wait to get back into training and work on a few of the things we need to go better than we did last year."
