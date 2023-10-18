The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Touch football: Tamworth Titans shine at Country Championships in Mudgee

By Zac Lowe
October 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tamworth Titans' senior mixed side excelled in Mudgee against stiff competition. Picture by Tamworth Touch Association.
The Tamworth Titans' senior mixed side excelled in Mudgee against stiff competition. Picture by Tamworth Touch Association.

After a humbling 2022 campaign, the Tamworth Titans was determined to put on an improved performance in this year's Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.