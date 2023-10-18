Even by the standards of most families, the Allans are a tight-knit unit.
Damien and Natasha love to spend time with their three kids, Braydon, Breanna, and Logan, which they primarily do through the family's shared love of sport.
"We've spent a lot of time together and a lot of kilometres travelled for different sporting adventures," Natasha said.
"We're always heading in a direction somewhere ... it keeps us on our toes."
Two sports capture the Allans' interest like no other. The first is Oztag, where the parents and two older kids often play in the same team.
The second is rugby league. In 2023, Braydon played for the Dungowan Cowboys under 18s, while Breanna played league for the Greater Northern Tigers and rugby for the Tamworth Pirates.
Meanwhile, both Damien and Natasha helped out with Dungowan's under 18s, the former as part of the coaching group and the latter as the trainer.
Logan, the youngest of the three children is the Cowboys' "self-appointed tee runner", his mother said.
And next year, Natasha will step in to coach the women's league tag side - a choice driven by family.
"My daughter is now old enough to play her first senior league tag season next year," Natasha said.
"Now that she's old enough, I want to strap the boots on play some games with her. And with [Brianna Brown, 2023 women's coach] stepping down, I thought I'll throw my hat in the ring [for the coaching role]."
After two years in the job, which produced one premiership, Brown decided to step away from coaching next season following the birth of her third child.
However, she had no qualms about passing the torch to Natasha, who she believes will be a "fantastic coach".
"She's been around Oztag for years, so a lot of the girls in the team know her from that," Brown said.
"I think it's good as the coach coming in that she knows all the girls. She's a very talented coach and player, so I think she'll be fantastic."
Next season will not be Natasha's first time overseeing a side.
Back when she was a part of the Oxley Diggers, she coached their women's side through finals campaigns for three years in the mid-2010s.
While the 37-year-old hasn't taken to the field since playing in the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters' 2018 premiership win over the North Tamworth Bears, she is confident her Oztag participation will hold her in good stead.
And while Natasha will not play every game next year as "coaching will be my focus", she knew she couldn't forsake this chance to play alongside her daughter.
"I'll have to have a couple of games beside Bree, otherwise she'll never let me live it down," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.