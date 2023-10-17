Unexpected maintenance issues with Werris Creek's pool mean the facility will now not open until November 11.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council has been working to improve the site over the past few months, undertaking essential repairs and maintenance, including removing trees which had been causing issues with the cleanliness of the pool and impeding the operation of the filtration system.
As well as the essential repairs, council has made several improvements to the site, including installing a new solar warming system; levelling the area under the large shade cover; placing tiered seating and tables and benches under the large shade area; constructing a covered barbeque area; and installing a fixed accessibility lift.
Repairs have also been made to the balance tank, the valves, concrete and sieve covers, and the existing water heating systems were replaced with a new cockatoo-protected system.
Unfortunately, during work on the balance tank and interior of the main pool, it was found that the work required was more extensive than originally thought.
"To ensure that work is completed satisfactorily, council has made the difficult decision to delay the opening of the pool until Saturday 11 November, 2023," mayor Doug Hawkins
"Completing these repairs is critical to the long-term viability of the pool and the safety of patrons."
To compensate for the delayed opening, LPSC will extend the pool season to Sunday, April 13, 2024.
"We trust the improvements above and below ground will make the 2023-2024 season safe and enjoyable for all patrons," Cr Hawkins said.
"Council apologises for any inconvenience that the delay may cause and thank the community for their patience while essential repairs and maintenance are being resolved."
