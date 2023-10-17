The Northern Daily Leader
Werris Creek pool won't open until mid November due to repairs needed

By Newsroom
October 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Unexpected maintenance issues with Werris Creek's pool mean the facility will now not open until November 11.

