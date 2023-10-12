A petition to bring a doctor to the community of Barraba has been tabled in the NSW parliament.
More than 1000 people will have their voices heard, after Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson lodged the petition on their behalf.
The petition calls on the government to address the doctor shortage in Barraba, following the sudden loss of two GPs in August.
But it has been a problem for years for the community.
"The loss of GP services was deeply distressing for the Barraba community, a town with a population over 1500," Mr Anderson said.
"The town has been without a doctor for some time, and there's been a concerted effort by everybody in the region to try and attract a new permanent doctor to Barraba.
"It's an ageing population and residents are rightly concerned about a lack of local medical coverage, which is why I recently meet with the community and accepted their petition which calls on the government to fix the situation.
"I have tabled that petition in parliament, which means the Minister for Health and Regional Health will be required to take note of the community's concerns and respond."
Mr Anderson said it's now up to the State Government, the Federal Government, and the Local Health District to work together to find a solution and "I expect them to do that".
"In the meantime, I'll continue to do what I need to do to support the community, keeping them updated on any information as it is made available and supporting their efforts to attract doctors to Barraba," Mr Anderson said.
Mr Anderson also met with the Rural Doctors Network in Parliament this week to discuss the situation in Barraba, and moved a motion in parliament, which called on the Government to immediately address the shortage of doctors in Barraba.
