The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth Aboriginal ranger program makes partnership and restorations

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 12 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greener pastures are growing in the Tamworth region thanks to the hard work of some local trainees, who say the best is yet to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.