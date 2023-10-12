DRIVERS have been urged to take things slow, look out for flashing lights, and listen out for alarm bells, as a historic railway line prepares to re-open.
It's all aboard in Tamworth as five kilometres of railway, stretching from West Tamworth to Westdale, gets ready to welcome back freight after three decades.
Tamworth Regional Council's manager of strategy, assets, and design Graeme Mackenzie said drivers could expect to wait up to three minutes for the freight trains to pass through the crossings.
"Just be aware there will be trains coming," Mr Mackenzie said.
The level crossings are located on Gunnedah Road, West Tamworth, Dampier Street, Taminda, and Evans Street, in Westdale.
As part of the reactivation of the railway line, each crossing has been upgraded with boom gates, flashing lights, and bells to alert drivers, Mr Mackenzie said.
Mr Mackenzie said it will also open up opportunities for more businesses to purchase blocks and set up shop in the multi-million dollar Tamworth Global Gateway Park.
He said the developments would be significant "game changers" for the region.
The first trial trains are expected to hit the tracks on October 23, with commercial freight starting in November.
Transport for NSW's senior manager for community and place partner Michael Papadopoulos said by reactivating the railway line driver safety will be improved by getting trucks off the road.
He said it took about two years to get the rail infrastructure back up to scratch, after three decades of extensive damage.
Mr Papadopoulos said it is crucial drivers obey the traffic directions when they stop at the level crossings.
"It's not only your own life you're jeopardising when you cross a line," he said.
"There's people driving these trains, they [trains] are very large, they cannot stop quickly.
"Unfortunately our drivers do suffer a lot of trauma when there is an incident."
Mr Papadopoulos said a couple of minutes sitting in traffic, could save someone else a lifetime of trauma.
The railway reactivation project was fully funded by the NSW Government.
