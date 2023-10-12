The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tamworth cricket: Jye Paterson talks cricket addictions and his first game of the season

By Zac Lowe
October 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fresh from a hard day's work at the family farm, Jye Paterson can't hide his excitement ahead of Bective's impending first game of the season. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Fresh from a hard day's work at the family farm, Jye Paterson can't hide his excitement ahead of Bective's impending first game of the season. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Every now and then, Jye Paterson feels like taking a break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.