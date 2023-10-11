The Northern Daily Leader
7-time world champ Jason English to contest MTB 24-hour championship in Armidale

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
October 11 2023 - 3:45pm
Jason English has won the world 24 hour Championship seven times. (facebook: Jason English)
WEMBO, the World Endurance Mountain Bike Organisation, is holding the 2023 world solo 24-hour mountain bike championships in Armidale in early November.

