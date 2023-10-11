When speaking to Sean Hayne, one word comes up so often it almost seems like a mantra: accountability.
The newly-appointed Gunnedah Bulldogs first grade coach has constructed a vision of success for the beleaguered team built around ensuring everyone involved - from players, to coaches, to the committee - is accountable for their performance.
"Everyone's there to do a job," Hayne said.
"Define everyone's role, and everyone has to take accountability for their role in the team or the club. That's from the players, coaching staff, committee board - everyone's got to be accountable."
The Gunnedah product has coached the side before, in 2017 and 2018. During his last year in the job, he saw the Bulldogs through to the grand final against North Tamworth.
Since losing out on the role the following year to John Hickey, Hayne has not coached again.
But, he said, he had always harboured a desire to return.
"I've always been interested in the game, whether it be playing or coaching," Hayne said.
"I've kept my hand in, watching what's going on around the place ... a few people did ask me [if I wanted to come back]. I'd always said I'd be interested if the right opportunity came along."
He got the call roughly a month ago, after another tough season for the Bulldogs had concluded.
Over the last three years, under veteran coach Mick Schmiedel, Gunnedah's first graders have struggled. They finished fifth in 2021, eighth in 2022, and seventh this year.
It is unclear exactly what the cause of the Bulldogs' travails has been, but undoubtedly the departure of several of their top-tier players over that period has not helped.
In order to address the lack of experience in the markedly young squad, Hayne intends to recruit aggressively this off-season.
"We're definitely looking at players ... anyone who's on the market, we're keen to talk to," he said.
"We want to get the best team we can. But there's also a lot of local guys that are just a little green and need a bit of education, positional play, and being in the game for 80 minutes.
"That comes with maturity, so we'll try to get a few older heads around them."
And while his head is swirling with ideas on how he might improve Gunnedah's fortunes, at the end of the day, Hayne is just happy to be back.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said.
"I can't wait to get back into training, probably at the start of next year."
