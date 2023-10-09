The Northern Daily Leadersport
Gunnedah to host Indigenous Youth Cricket Program

October 9 2023 - 2:33pm
NSW Indigenous men's side coach, and former West Tamworth and Tamworth captain, Jeff Cook will be in Gunnedah this Thursday for the Indigenous Youth Cricket Program. Picture Supplied
NSW Indigenous men's side coach, and former West Tamworth and Tamworth captain, Jeff Cook will be in Gunnedah this Thursday for the Indigenous Youth Cricket Program. Picture Supplied

Former Tamworth and West Tamworth captain Jeff Cook will be joined by former Australian Test cricketer Jason Krejza for a special cricket clinic in Gunnedah this Thursday.

