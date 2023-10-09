Former Tamworth and West Tamworth captain Jeff Cook will be joined by former Australian Test cricketer Jason Krejza for a special cricket clinic in Gunnedah this Thursday.
The Cricket NSW Foundation is running an Indigenous Youth Cricket Program at Kitchener Park on Thursday October 12.
The free program aims to bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youngsters aged between 9 and 18 together for a day rich in cricket and culture with a strong focus on the importance of connection to heritage and mob.
Cook, who was also the Central North Zone academy coach for a time and is the current NSW Indigenous men's side coach, said he is looking forward to connecting with the youngsters through sport.
"For me, it is most rewarding to have a small part in helping young Aboriginal cricketers have the opportunity to reach their heights within cricket, to represent their mob and heritage, and see them grow as people and cricketers," he said.
The Indigenous Youth Program in Gunnedah is the first of three programs this season funded by the Cricket NSW Foundation aimed at increasing opportunities in cricket for young people in NSW from Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander families.
Around 160 young players from schools in Gunnedah, Tamworth and Narrabri have registered to participate in the day.
The program caters for everyone, from teenagers who have never played before, to high performance cricketers, to players just looking to improve their cricketing skills, and is about more than just cricket.
Gunnedah youngster Jai Wilson will open the day with an acknowledgement of country, followed by a short performance by a local Gunnedah Indigenous dance group of girls aged nine and thirteen - the Deadly Dance Academy.
Also attending will be local lady elders, who will facilitate a traditional weaving craft activity with the younger children. The lunches provided will also incorporate elements of bush tucker, including homemade sausage rolls, wattle seed and lemon biscuits and wild rosella shortbread.
