Tamworth's newest piece of public art has been unveiled on the wall of Tamworth City Library and Regional Gallery, inspired by the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in Iran.
For Heideh Soleimani, who has lived in Tamworth for almost eight years, it was the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in September 2022, whilst in the custody of Iran's morality police for not correctly wearing the hijab, which prompted her to initiate the public art project 12 months ago.
"The idea was to show solidarity with the Iranian revolutionary movement of Woman, Life, Freedom, " Mrs Soleimani said.
"My friend and artist Asiyeh Ansari had created a mural in Sydney and when I suggested we do one in Tamworth she embraced the idea."
With the support of Multicultural Tamworth and director of the Tamworth Regional Gallery Bridget Guthrie, Mrs Soleimani approached the Tamworth Region Arts Advisory Committee with the request for a mural.
"Bridget and her team were very supportive, and through many meetings with the supportive community and council the proposal was approved," she said.
"The mural is dedicated to all men and women who risk their lives and bravely fight for freedom, and I hope that by seeing this mural, we will appreciate our freedom in this beautiful country."
The art work features a main image of poppies and tulips, representing the men and women who have died, while a female figure, representing every person who has died, heads towards light, hope and freedom.
The mural's artist, Mrs Ansari said the work was symbolic of searching for freedom, with the words "woman, life, freedom" (written in Persian calligraphy by Mrs Soleimani), inside the sun and pomegranate, representing new hope.
"The death of women in Iran inspired a movement that led towards a brighter future," Mrs Ansari said.
"The pomegranate and blossoms represent spring and new beginnings, while the tulips and poppies below are symbolic of loss and remembrance of the innocent freedom fighters."
In a secondary image, with an artist's explanation, hair-cutting serves as a traditional mourning symbol, and women from various countries express solidarity by cutting their hair in support, Mrs Ansari said.
Mrs Ansari said her designs were inspired by Steiner educational practices, which often feature characters without defined emotions or mouths, allowing the viewer to interpret their own feelings and states of being.
She said the day the mural was painted "there were six people from all walks of life" working on the project.
"My best friend is a South African and a Jew, I was born a Muslim but do not practice, and there was a Chinese lady .. we came from different walks of life and we had such an amazing day creating this work in peace and harmony and acceptance."
"I would like to wish that upon everyone in the world, but at this time more so for my people in Iran but again for the peace in the world," Mrs Ansari said.
She said she was hoping one day to return to Tamworth and paint another piece that focuses on celebrating freedom.
READ ALSO:
Mrs Soleimani said she hoped there would be a day when people would not have to be killed, tortured and imprisoned in order to achieve their basic rights, or forced to sacrifice all their memories, friends and families, and leave their homeland behind to seek their freedom.
"Let's work together towards that brighter future," she said.
The mural is located in the laneway outside the gallery and library.
Tamworth Regional Council deputy mayor, Judy Coates, said the site was chosen because of the strong connection between the Woman, Life, Freedom movement and education.
The library is also home to the Multicultural Tamworth office, whose members are united by a common interest in multicultural issues within the region.
"This piece of public art work has taken 12 months ... we wanted to make sure we had the best site," Cr Coates said.
"We hope you all feel as we do that this is a vibrant place to have a statement like this.
"Not only do we have a piece of beautiful multicultural public art but it's also an important representation of the diverse community that Tamworth is becoming, with 96 different languages spoken in our community."
Cr Coates said the idea for the mural was suggested by someone "who wanted to show support and solidarity for the Women, Life Freedom movement in Iran".
"Sometimes, when we live in Australia we can forget these things are happening, that women and men across the world, don't have the support, freedom and the opportunity we have in Australia," Cr Coates said.
"To be able to acknowledge the struggles women have elsewhere, I think is a really important part of us as a multicultural community to do that and to give them our respect."
As officials gathered for the event, news was also breaking the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.