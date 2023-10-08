Call it the Cleary effect.
And in Jace Single, a 13-year-old Tamworthian, its force is strong.
Sitting sideline at Northern Rangers under-14 training at Riverside, the year 8 Farrer student chose Panthers captain Nathan Cleary as the person he would like to be if not himself.
Like millions of Australians, Jace watched in awe as Cleary masterminded a comeback for the ages against the Broncos in the grand final this month.
"They were losing but he [Cleary] doesn't drop his head - he always keeps his head up high," Jace said. "And the game turned around and he scored the winning try."
Like his hero, Jace is a rugby league halfback. He plays for Farrer, and he is inspired by Cleary's character.
"He's a good leader," the youngster said. "He listens and then learns and teachers other people."
Jace and his Northern Rangers will head to Coffs Harbour this week for the junior nationals.
Born and bred in Tamworth, he said family, friends and sport made him happy. As such, the death of his pop hit him hard.
But through life's highs and lows, Jace always tries to be himself (sorry, Nathan). That, he said, was the most important lesson life had taught him.
One day, he hopes be himself while exploring Australia. But before that happens, before he becomes a man, he has plenty of growing to do.
The three-day nationals, which start on Friday, October 13, will be integral to that process.
Joining him in Coffs will be his Rangers teammate Lynx Johnston.
In year 8 at Tamworth High, the 14-year-old would love to be able to teleport himself to the nationals. If he had a superpower, it would be that.
Lynx does not know what he wants to be when he's older, but he does know that losing loved ones scares him most about ageing.
"Everything," he replied when asked what he owed his parents.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.