Seed funding to help reduce cultural barriers to health literacy in chemists

A pilot program to improve health outcomes for First Nations peoples will launch in the New England region with $70,000 of seed funding from Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.
The HealthWISE project will see Aboriginal health workers integrated into pharmacies in Tamworth and Gunnedah with the aim of reducing cultural barriers to health literacy and healthcare and supporting people to understand and use medication effectively.
Australian Government data highlights that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are five times more likely to die from chronic disease before the age of 75 than other Australians and with strengthening cultural safety in health care settings a key action in the 2024 Closing the Gap Implementation Plan, the HealthWISE program is a community led, practical solution with potential to immediately make a difference.
Aboriginal health worker Glenn Allan said Aboriginal Health Workers had the skills and understanding to have discussions with customers grappling with complicated prescriptions, identifying visual cues and cheaper generic brands.
He also said Aboriginal people faced the same daily health challenges as everyone else, including risks of lung disease, heart problems and diabetes.
"Why there's more Aboriginal health workers these days is because we look at our parents, we look at generations gone and think, 'well, we need to do something as Aboriginal people to help our future people and to help the older generation because they did the work, they looked after us'," Mr Allan said.
"We want to help them, and that's why I've always been a health worker."
HealthWISE executive manager of Strategy Sally Urquhart, who with Mr Allen accepted the funding on Thursday, May 9, said the idea came from the local community and hadn't yet been tested in Australia.
"Pharmacists and Aboriginal health workers working in tandem in pharmacies are likely to have a huge range of benefits for clients and health professionals," Ms Urquhart said.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation executive officer Carly Bush said the pilot program had huge potential.
"Talking about your personal circumstances isn't easy at the best times, and when First Nations peoples already face barriers in accessing healthcare it is crucial that they have a culturally safe environment in which they can speak about the support they need," Ms Bush said.
"This program has the potential to transform how healthcare is delivered to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the New England region, so it's very exciting to see this get off the ground in Tamworth and Gunnedah.
"You can't put a price on someone's health, and we know that value of this program will be enduring so we're very proud at Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation to be partnering with HealthWISE on this pilot."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.